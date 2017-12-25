Iran, Norway MoU on gas suspended

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Following an analysis published by Mehr News that had criticized the pricing formula for selling gas to a Norwegian company, Head of the Parliament’s Energy Committee Hasanvand said that the agreement has been suspended.

Head of the Parliament's Energy Committee Fereidoun Hasanvand referred to the letter sent by the Energy Committee to the Iranian minister of petroleum concerning the sale of gas to Norway and said “the Energy Committee realized that the memorandum of understanding violated two or three legal matters. For instance, if this agreement is to be accepted as a valid contract, it needs the approval of the board of ministers.”

Hasanvand said that four to five shortcomings of the memorandum of understanding have been pointed out to the oil minister through a confidential letter and added “before the widespread media coverage of this issue, the Energy Committee held a session with Petroleum Minister Bijan Zanganeh in attendance and received his explanations.”

Hasanvand said that the Petroleum minister has carried out investigations and has promised to remove any potential shortcomings.

“According to the letter sent by the Petroleum Minister Bijan Zanganeh, the agreement with the Norwegian company will not be honored and for now the Ministry of Petroleum does not intend to reach agreements with this company or sell gas to them,” he added.

Head of the Parliament's Energy Committee Fereidoun Hasanvand said “a preliminary agreement has been reached between the Ministry of Petroleum and the Norwegian company and no formal contracts have been signed yet.”

Mehr News had published an analysis on October 28, arguing that the pricing formula in the said agreement is against the benefits of the country and needs to be revised.

