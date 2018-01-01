Germans to build 5th solar power plant in Hamedan

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – An official said German investors have begun construction of the fifth solar power plant in Hamedan Province following successful operation of four other similar stations.

Naser Mahmoudi, Provincial Director General of Economic Affairs and Finance in western Iran, made the remarks on Monday adding “German ATUS company has already built and installed four solar power plants in Hamadan Province and is now working on the fifth one.

“These solar power plants, all made by German investors, are located in various parts of the Iranian province,” he continued.

The official said each German-made solar power generation station enjoyed the capacity to produce seven megawatts (MW) of electricity and had attracted 8.5 million euros.

Mahmoudi went on to underline that the investment of the plan was fully supplied through foreign resources.

ATUS is the second biggest manufacturer of solar power systems in the world.

