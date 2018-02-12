Iran after joining European power grid: energy min.

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) –Iranian energy minister says that Iran is after reaching European buyers through linking to neighboring grids as the national power grid has expanded and Iran is negotiating with neighboring countries.

“We are after using the opportunity to connect our power grid to the electricity grid of Europe through some of our neighbors,” said Reza Ardekanian, Iranian Energy Minister, on Monday.

He made the remarks while talking to the media representatives on the sidelines of a meeting of Iranian provincial governor generals in Tehran.

“Currently, the Islamic Republic of Iran has the capacity to exchange energy with all of its neighboring countries of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Iraq,” he recounted.

“In line with this, we are willing to create better opportunities for Iranian and foreigner private sectors wishing to invest in the area of renewable energies.

“The conditions will get improved to meet the demands of the investors who are going to sell their energy to Iranian energy ministry through guaranteed purchase contracts. They can also use international contracts to sell their generated power to other countries using the power grid of the country,” Mr. Ardekanian noted.

Touching upon water problems in borders with Afghanistan and Turkey, the Iranian energy minister recounted that some negotiations are underway.

