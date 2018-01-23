Norway stresses support for JCPOA, boosting trade with Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Norway’s ambassador to Tehran stressed his country’s resolve to preserve the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and called for further development of trade ties between the two sides.

Lars Nordrum made the remarks on Tuesday in a meeting with representatives of Iranian businesses and trade companies in Sari in northern Iran.

He noted the signing of four economic contracts in the fields of oil and gas, shipping, renewable energy and aquaculture following the implementation of Iran nuclear deal, dubbed JCPOA, voicing his country’s firm support for the agreement.

“Norway has also inked a contract with National Iranian Oil Company for oil exploration in the Caspian Sea,” he said, adding that the exploration will be carried out by Norwegian oil companies.

According to him, Norwegian companies active in production of marine equipment and aquaculture have signed contracts with major fishing companies in Bushehr and Bandar Abbas, under which they will send equipment to these cities. He added that the Norwegian companies are also ready to extend this cooperation to fishing companies in Mazandaran.

According to official statistics, the volume of Iran’s annual exports to Norway stands at $1 million, while the volume of Norway’s imports to Iran amounts to about $10 million per year.

