Iran absorbs $2.5bn in renewable energy sector in 5 years

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – 2.5 billion dollars’ worth of investment has been absorbed for implementation of renewable energy projects since August 2013.

In the last five years, $2.5 billion has been invested in the country’s renewable energy sector.

According to reports by the Ministry of Energy, 70 per cent of the resources which amount to $1.75 billion have been funded by foreign investment and the remaining 30 per cent amounting to $750 million from domestic investment.

By 2013, 165MW renewable power stations were established in Iran, with 131MW by public funds and 34MW by the private sector.

During the four years since then, the country’s capacity of renewable power stations was increased by 176MW, now standing at 341MW.

Since 2013, 472MW of renewable energies came on stream, with 171 MW funded by the public sector and 369 MW by the private sector.

The volume of contracts in the renewable energy sector since 2013 has increased by 2,961 MW.

During this period, the number of private companies rose from four to over 350 companies, and households began using renewable energies.

MS/IRN82876306