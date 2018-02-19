Zarif invites Russia to play more in Middle East

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif, who visited Moscow to attend Valdai Discussion Club’s Middle East Conference and meet his Russian counterpart, posted on his Twitter that Russia can play more in the ME.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Monday, that Russia’s strategy in regards to the Middle East is sober.

He then called the Russians to play a more instrumental role on the path to have a paradigm shift in the Middle East and the West Asia. He asserts that Iran is after a new atmosphere in the region based on dialogue and inclusion.

After attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Mr. Zarif headed to Russia on Sunday night and addressed a panel at Valdai Discussion Club’s Middle East Conference on Monday.

Here comes the full text of his message on Twitter:

Delighted to address @ValdaiClub: With Russia's sober strategic perspective and its growing influence in West Asia, it can play an instrumental role to help a paradigm shift in the Persian Gulf to one based on dialogue and inclusion.

