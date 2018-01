TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – Turkey will carry out a military operation into Afrin in northern Syria, Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli vowed in an interview with broadcaster A Haber on the morning of Jan. 19,Hurriyet Daily News reported.

“The threat level against Turkey is increasing day by day. This operation will be carried out and we will combat terrorism,” Canikli said, referring to a long-anticipated operation against the People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Afrin, seen by Ankara as organically linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The Afrin operation should be carried out without delay and that Ankara and Moscow would continue talks about Turkey's planned military action, he said.

LR/PR