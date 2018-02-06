Zarif, Lavrov discuss regional, bilateral issues

TEHRAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) – Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, discussed a host of issues in a telephone conversation on Tuesday.

In a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, discussed the most recent developments in Syria, issues relevant to the Caspian Sea, the implementation of the JCPOA, and bilateral relations.

As the western sanctions have widened the gap between Russia and American allies in Europe, the officials of Russia and Iran have got closer and frequently exchange views in short intervals.

YNG/ 4221401