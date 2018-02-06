Iranian, Russian presidents confer on regional issues on phone

TEHRAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed different regional issues, including the JCPOA and crises in Yemen and Syria during a phone call on Tuesday.

“The continuation of tensions in northern Syria is in interests of nobody and I hope that all countries of region come to respect to Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday, during a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Iranian president made the remarks after insisting on the stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran against the presence of foreign troops in Syrian territories without the permission of Syrian government and nation.

Mr. Rouhani then referred to the trilateral initiative of Tehran, Moscow, and Ankara on fighting terrorism and restoring stability and tranquility in Syria and added, “This joint endeavor is necessary as it was in the past to continue and get bolstered till the decisive victory of the Syrian nation over the terrorists.”

The Iranian head of state also welcomed a trilateral meeting of the presidents of Iran, Russia, and Turkey in line with previous close cooperation of the three states for restoring peace and stability in the region and fighting against terrorism.

He also described the trajectory of relations between Tehran and Moscow as positive and moving forward and highlighted the speedy implementation of the brokered agreements.

“Putting the reached agreements into practice and easing and developing banking cooperation between Tehran and Moscow will cause a leap in all bilateral relations in all areas,” asserted the Iranian president.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Kremlin said that “During the phone call, the two presidents underlined that the decisions accredited at the Congress must constitute a big impetus to the process of the political settlement to the crisis in Syria based on the Security Council Resolution no. 2254.”

The statement indicated that the two Presidents hailed the effectiveness of cooperation between Russia, Iran and the Turkey in the framework of Astana process, and they expressed readiness for more coordinated work with regard to this process and for intensifying the agenda between the Russian and Iranian sides on new specified issues.

The statement said that the two Presidents also exchanged viewpoints on the bilateral cooperation in different domains and they agreed on continuing communications on different levels.

