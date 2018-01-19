Iran opposes US presence in Syria

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – On a visit to Syria, Kamal Kharrazi stressed Iran’s opposition to the US troops’ presence in Syria, praising Syria’s reconciliatory efforts.

In a meeting with Ali Haidar, Syria’s State Minister for National Reconciliation Affairs , Kamal Kharrazi stressed that the presence of the United States on the territory of Syria does not contribute to peace in the country, and the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the presence illegitimate.

He said that the United States should let the Syrians talk with each other to establish peace and be able to overcome their problems.

The chairman of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations further said the Syrian National Reconciliation Ministry is trying to reconcile Syrian tribes and groups, including armed groups in Syria, and has made good efforts in that regard.

Syrian minister, for his part, stated that Syria will pass the crisis successfully with the help of allies.

Referring to the long-standing relations between Iran and Syria, Ali Haidar noted that the two countries are fighting on the same front and will win together.

Kharrazi's visit to Syria came after attending the 2nd Arabs – Iran Conference in Beirut on Wednesday with scholars from Arab countries and Iran in attendance.

