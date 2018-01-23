Iran welcomes Belarusian firms coop. in oil sector

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – In a meeting with Belarusian industry minister on Tuesday, the 1st vice president said that Iran welcomes the European country’s investment in Iran’s oil sector, calling for more financial and commercial cooperation.

“In the post-JCPOA era that has provided us with a good opportunity to develop our relations with different countries of the world, there is no doubt that Iranian friends, including Belarus, have a privileged position and special importance for cooperation in various fields,” Es’hagh Jahangiri told Belarusian Minister of Industry Vitali Mikhailovich Vovk, expressing Iran’s appreciation for Belarus’s support during the hard time of the sanctions.

Referring to his meeting with Belarusian PM in Sochi, Russia recently, the first vice president noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran sees no limits on developing relations and promoting its level of cooperation with Belarus, adding Iran is ready to cooperate in all fields.

In response to Belarusian minister’s suggestion to cooperate in oil sector, Jahangiri said “Iran welcomes Belarusian companies’ investment and collaboration in its oil sector.”

The 1st vice president also expressed Iran’s readiness to sell oil to Belarus, adding that there are already mutual agreements in that regard.

Referring to some of the problems that Iranian companies are facing in Belarus, Jahangiri urged the Belarusian authorities to pay more attention to these companies and try to solve their problems.

On the objectives of his trip to Iran, Belarusian industry minister said “we are here to increase the cooperation between the two countries in various areas, including drug manufacturing, railway and electronic transport and joint production projects.”

Mr. Mikhailovich Vovk expressed his country’s readiness to cooperate more on production of tractor and combine-grain trucks and exporting Belarusian dairy products to Iran

He went on to congratulate the people and the government of Iran on the anniversary of the triumph of the Islamic Revolution.

