President attends memorial ceremony for Sanchi sailors

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – On Sunday morning, Rouhani and many other Iranian officials attended a ceremony which was held in Tehran for the Iranian crew members who recently lost their lives in the oil tanker incident.

In addition to President Rouhani, in the ceremony which was held in Shaheed Motahhari High School in the heart of Tehran, there were a large number of other high-ranking security and governmental officials including Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, Vice President Eshagh Jahangiri, Interior Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and IRGC Commander Mohammad Ali Jafari in attendance.

The Panama-registered Iranian tanker, named Sanchi, that was carrying 16,000 tons of gas condensate, collided with a Hong Kong-registered freighter in East China Sea on January 7. One dead body was pulled from water near the tanker when it was still burning and two others plus the black box were recovered by rescue team from the tanker. The tanker sank a week after the incident, despite all efforts made to save the lives of crew. Now it is presumed that all other 30 crew members are dead. Two Bangladeshis were on board the vessel.

