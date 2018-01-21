Sanchi black box decoding to start on Monday

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – Alaeddin Boroujerdi the Head of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Sunday that the black box of Iranian oil tanker Sanchi will get decoded on Monday.

The decoding process of the voyage data recorder, AKA black box, of Iranian sunken oil tanker Sanchi will kick off on Monday with all beneficiary parties presence,” said Alaeddin Boroujerdi the Head of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Sunday.

The senior MP made the remarks on the sidelines of the service held to commemorate the 30 Iranian crew members of the oil carrier, in Tehran, at Shahid Motahhari Mosque.

He also referred to the travel of Iranian labor minister to China to follow-up the case of the Sanchi and added that the deputy chairman of the parliament national security and foreign policy commission accompanied the delegation.

“An hour ago, Chinese ambassador to Tehran paid a visit to parliament to brief the Iranian MPs on the measures undertaken by China to extinguish the fire,” recounted the Iranian senior law-maker.

“What is clear is that the Chinese government did its best to put out the fire embracing the oil tanker but unfortunately the scale of disaster was so big that no one could help the crew,” he added.

