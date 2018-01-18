Iranian writer shortlisted for HCAA 2018

International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) published the shortlists for the best authors and illustrators of children’s books on Wednesday (January 17, 2018).

The Iranian writer Farhad Hassanzadeh has been included in the shortlist for the best author of children’s books along with Marie-Aude Murail from France, Eiko Kadono from Japan, Joy Cowley from New Zealand and Ulf Stark from Sweden.

The nominees for best illustrator of children’s books include Pablo Bernasconi from Argentina, Linda Wolfsgruber from Austria, Xiong Liang from China, Iwona Chmielewska from Poland, Igor Oleynikov from Russia and Albertine from Switzerland.

The HCCA 2018 Jury President is the Canadian publisher of children’s books Patricia Aldana and the jury members are scholars from Russia, Japan, Spain, Slovenia, Greece, Lebanon, Venezuela, Egypt, Argentina and the United States.

According to the jury, the most important criteria for choosing the best authors include aesthetics, diction, innovation, freshness, the ability of the text and the illustrations to detect the child’s point of view and his or her curiosity and the constant connection between the work and the audience.

The two winners will be announced at the IBBY Press Conference at the Bologna International Children’s Book Fair on 26 March 2018, 2:30pm at the Illustrators' Cafè. The medals and diplomas will be presented to the winners during the 36th IBBY Congress in Athens, Greece on Saturday, 30 August 2018.

BS/4203199