Foreign ministry submits 8th quarterly report on JCPOA to Parl.

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman announced on Wednesday that the ministry has handed over the 8th report on implementation of nuclear deal to the parliament.

Referring to the content of the report, Bahram Ghasemi said “the report is divided into four sections which include: (1) obstacles and challenges; (2) the pursuit of the demands of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the actions of the foreign ministry; (3) the latest developments relating to lifting of sanctions; and (4) the latest developments in nuclear activities.”

Foreign ministry spokesman added that the issue of US president’s refusal to certify Iran’s compliance with its obligations despite IAEA confirmation on October 13, 2017 is mentioned in the new report, and athe same time the report says that Donald Trump’s action has no effects on the US commitments under the deal.

Ghasemi added that Trump’s unilateral action can spread doubt over the deal and, as a result, Iran might not fully enjoy the benefits of the deal. Nevertheless, it has also been pointed out that US administration’s move in decertifying Iran’s compliance has sparked world community’s negative reactions against that action.

