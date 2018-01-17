Iran’s economy to significantly grow in 2018

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – Chairman of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) Masoud Khansari said that international organizations predicted a bright and rosy future for Iran’s economy in 2018.

He pointed to the recent developments in the world in the face of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official title of nuclear deal, and the possibility of imposition of new sanctions by the US President Trump on Iran in recent weeks, and said, “what the World Bank (WB) has predicted for Iran’s economy in 2018 is a lucrative economy along with considerable growth and development.”

“I am very optimist on the future of Iran’s economy in international level provided that three branches of the government should make their utmost efforts in line materializing most economic objectives of the country," he noted.

He called on the government officials to support private sector in the country in order to spur production and growth.

Also, Central Bank of Iran (CBI) in its latest report put the economic growth of the country in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year in 1396 (from March 21 to Sept. 22) at 4.5 percent.

According to the preliminary and initial calculations of Economic Accounts Department of the bank, gross domestic product (GDP) of the country in base price and fixed rates in 2011 in the same period hit 3539.1 thousand billion rials, showing a considerable 4.5 percent increase as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, CBI concluded.

