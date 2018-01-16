Violation of JCPOA disadvantageous to all parties

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri attended the 13th PUIC Conference which is being held in Tehran today (Tuesday, January 16, 2018) where he said that Iran has always been a forerunner of upholding the humanitarian rights of Palestinians and added “Iran adopted a strong stance against the US decision to move its embassy to al-Quds and announced that al-Quds is the capital of Palestine.”

Berri asserted that Zionists are after turning al-Quds into a Jewish city and called everyone to consider about the future of Palestine before Palestinians lose all they have due to the policy of occupation pursued by Israel.

Addressing the representatives of the countries participating in the conference, he urged all the countries to transfer their embassies to al-Quds, boycott Israeli products and cease negotiations with the Zionist regime as soon as possible.

“The present conference must contribute to a general agreement among Palestinian groups and equip all the Muslim nations such as Palestine, Syria, Yemen and Egypt to oppose terrorism,” he added.

Lebanese parliament speaker called the recent policies adopted by the US a new challenge and said “any violation of the nuclear deal with Iran by p5+1 countries will be harmful to all the countries.”

In conclusion, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri urged all the parties to the JCPOA contract to honor the clauses in the agreement.

