Iran believes in diplomacy to resolve regional issues

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – Iran’s president, in a meeting with speaker of Consultative Assembly of Qatar, stressed that the differences between the neighboring countries should be resolved through dialogue, declaring Iran’s support for the Qatari government and nation.

“We believe that any pressure on the Qatari government and people is unacceptable, and if there are differences between the countries of the region, especially the neighbor countries, they should only be resolved through dialogue,” Hassan Rouhani asserted.

The president expressed Iran’s willingness to expand cooperation and relations with Qatar, adding "Iran is ready to cooperate with Qatari government and nation, and it does not allow the Muslim people of the country to suffer unjust and unfair pressures.”

Also in the meeting. Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid al-Mahmoud, Qatar's Speaker of the Consultative Assembly, who is in Iran to attend the ongoing 13th Session of Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Conference, praised Iranian government’s support for the people and the government of Qatar, saying “we are happy that the relationship between Tehran and Doha is based on friendship, brotherhood and good neighborliness, and we must strive to expand our relations in this regard.”

Stressing that regional issues should be resolved based on dialogue, understanding and friendship, the speaker of Consultative Assembly of Qatar added “thanks to the help and support of its friends especially Iran, Qatar today is firmly standing against allegations and plots better than the past.”

