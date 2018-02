TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – In a congratulatory message, Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika extended greetings to President Rouhani on the 39th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

He voiced his countries readiness to develop ties of friendship and cooperation to enhance the bonds into higher levels.

In addition to wishing luck and success for the Iranian nation, Mr. Bouteflika extended greetings on behalf of himself and the Algerian nation to Iranian people.

