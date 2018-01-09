Iran N-deal brings security to region

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – In an interview with Iranian media, UN Security Council said that he as Kazakh ambassador and UN Security council supports the nuclear deal with Iran.

Kazakhstan Ambassador to the United Nations Kairat Umarov and who is currently the UN Security Council president said that the nuclear deal with Iran is important for the security of the region and his country while pointing out that Almaty hosted two rounds of talks which led to the signing the deal.

He further said "the IAEA has so far approved Iran's compliance with its commitments under the deal 9 times, and we are pleased with Iran’s compliance."

Kazakhstan's ambassador to the United Nations added "the nuclear deal is working, and everyone should stay in it."

In response to a question regarding his position as president of the UN Security Council on the possible US withdrawal from the JCPOA, he said he could not comment on that as the chairman of Security Council because the US withdrawal is not on the Council's agenda and there was no meeting on that at the Council.

KI/IRN82789904