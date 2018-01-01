IAEA’s JCPOA report exposes US baseless accusations

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – The IAEA’s recent report which reaffirms Iran’s full compliance with its commitments under the nuclear deal has once again exposed US baseless accusations against Iran, parl. official Naghavi Hosseini said Monday.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Hossein Naghavi Hosseini, noted the latest quarterly report published by IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano on Dec. 30, reaffirming Iran’s full compliance with the nuclear deal, adding “Americans made repeated attempts at implying to the international community that Iran had not complied with its nuclear-related commitments, in a bid to stop the implementation of the JCPOA."

"The IAEA, however, has reaffirmed Iran’s full compliance in all of its eight official reports," he stressed.

He went on to add, “the Agency’s confirmation indicates Iran’s commitment to the nuclear deal. IAEA is the sole authority to verify and pass judgment on the implementation of the JCPOA.”

MS/IRN82782361