FM Zarif meets Belgian FM, Deputy PM Reynders in Brussels

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Didier Reynders at noon on Thursday.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations, the ways to expand avenues of cooperation, and other issues of mutual interests.

Mr. Zarif visited Belgian capital city of Brussels to meet with EU’s top diplomat Federica Mogherini along with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

The meeting was arranged by Mogherini on the eve of US President Trump threat of leaving the nuclear agreement.

Before heading toward Brussels, Iranian top diplomat paid a visit to Russian capital city of Moscow on Wednesday to confer on regional and international issues with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

