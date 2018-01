TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Spain, Ukraine and Azerbaijan will participate in the Second Persian Beach Soccer Cup which is scheduled to be held at the end of January in Iran.

The Second Persian Beach Soccer Cup is slated for January 27-29, 2018 in Bushehr province, Iran.

Spain, Ukraine and Azerbaijan national teams along with Iran's national team will compete against one another in this sporting event.

The First Persian Beach Soccer Cup was held in February 14th to 16TH, 2017 in Bushehr. Teams from Italy, Ukraine and Poland participated in the competitions with Iran’s national team winning the championship.

