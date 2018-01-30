Iran wins title at 2nd Persian Beach Soccer Cup

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Iran’s national beach soccer team defeated Spain in their last match to capture the title in the second edition of Persian Beach Soccer Cup.

The Iranian squad beat Spain national beach soccer team 4-2 in the final match on the beaches of port city of Bushehr 1,048 kilometers south of the capital Tehran.

Earlier, the Iran’s players had thrashed Ukraine 6-3 and beaten Azerbaijan 3-2 to reach to the final match.

Ukraine beat Azerbaijan to stand at the third place after Iran and Spain.

The First Persian Beach Soccer Cup was held on February 14th to 16TH, 2017 in Bushehr. Three teams from Italy, Ukraine and Poland took part in the tournament last year and Iran’s national team won the completion.

KI/4213817