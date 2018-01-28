Iran beats Azerbaijan in 2nd Persian Beach Soccer Cup

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – Iran’s national beach soccer team won against Azerbaijan on Saturday in the Iranian city of Bushehr.

The Saturday match was Iran’s first match in the tournament in which it beat Azerbaijan 3 to 2.

The 2nd Persian Beach Soccer Cup is underway in Bushehr province, on the coast of the Persian Gulf in the south of Iran on January 27-29, 2018.

Spain, Ukraine and Azerbaijan national teams along with Iran’s national team are competing against one another in the sporting event.

The First Persian Beach Soccer Cup was held on February 14th to 16TH, 2017 in Bushehr. Three teams from Italy, Ukraine and Poland took part in the tournament last year and Iran’s national team won the completion.

