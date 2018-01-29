Iran wins Ukraine in 2nd Persian Beach Soccer Cup

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Iran’s national beach soccer team beat Ukraine on Sunday in their second match to prepare themselves for winning the 2nd Persian Beach Soccer Cup once again.

The 2nd Persian Beach Soccer Cup ends today in Bushehr province, on the coast of the Persian Gulf in the south of Iran.

The Iranian team won their second match against Ukraine 6 to 3. They had already won Azerbaijan 3 to 2 in their first match and will play Spain today to win the tournament.

The First Persian Beach Soccer Cup was held on February 14th to 16TH, 2017 in Bushehr. Three teams from Italy, Ukraine and Poland took part in the tournament last year and Iran’s national team won the completion.

