Poland, Ghana, Chile submit credentials to FM Zarif

TEHRAN, Jan. 07 (MNA) – The new ambassadors of Poland, Ghana and Chile submitted their credentials to Foreign Minister Zarif on Saturday (January 7).

Polish Ambassador Jaroslaw Marcin Domanski, Ghana Ambassador Sayuti Yahaya Iddi and Chile envoy Ignacio Llanos Mancilla had separate meetings with Mohammad Javad Zarif where they submitted copies of their credentials to the Iranian foreign minister.

The first Chilean ambassador to Iran since the Islamic Revolution Ignacio Llanos Mancilla met with FM Zarif Saturday afternoon to submit a copy of his credentials to him.

FM Zarif stressed the necessity of strengthening Iran-Chile political relations and promoting the private sector cooperation with the intention of developing economic, commercial ties. He then called for finding new ways of improving bilateral relations in various areas such as the banking system.

The Iranian foreign minister also stressed the necessity of developing stronger public and parliamentary ties between the two countries.

Chile reopened its embassy in Tehran in 2015, 35 years after its closure. When Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship rose to power in Chile, Iran called for the closure of its embassy to Tehran.

BS/IRN82788525