JCPOA base for Iran-Europe expansion of ties: Pres. Rouhani

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – New Polish Ambassador to Tehran Jarosław Marcin Domański submitted his credentials to Iranian President Rouhani who attached great importance to JCPOA as a base for Iran-Europe relations.

“As long as the deal’s signatory states are abiding by their commitments in the JCPOA, Tehran will also stay committed and we hold that cementing the JCPOA equals to giving hope to the international community for peaceful resolution of problems through diplomacy and undermining it means damaging diplomatic initiatives,” said President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday.

The Iranian president made the remarks while receiving the new Polish Ambassador to Tehran Jarosław Marcin Domański who handed his credentials’ original copy to the Iranian president.

“Today, the whole world, except one or two countries, are backing the JCPOA, and assuredly the US government is suffering miscalculation and I am sure they will find out what a political mistake they have made if they leave the agreement,” asserted the Iranian official.

The new Polish envoy referred to old ties between Tehran and Warsaw in this meeting and asserted that Poland is determinately after keeping and bolstering ties with Iran based on trust and friendship.

“Poland as an important member of the European Union and temporary member of the UNSC will do its best in the next couple of month for preserving and protecting the JCPOA,” Mr. Domański describing the nuclear agreement as base for peace and security in the region.

“Polish investors are willing to invest in different areas of economy in Iran,” said the Polish ambassador to Tehran after highlighting the vast areas of potential cooperation between the two countries.

