Iran, Chile vow to have more private sector investment

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Receiving the credentials of new Chilean Ambassador to Tehran, Ignacio Llanos Mancilla, Iranian President Rouhani described Iran-Chile relations as positive.

“Today, after the implementation of the JCPOA and the removal of sanctions a good sphere has been created for expanding Tehran- Santiago relations more than ever,” said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday.

The Iranian top official made the remarks while receiving the new Chilean ambassador to Tehran. The envoy submitted the original copy of his credentials. Two weeks ago he had submitted a copy of the credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Late in November, Chilean President Michelle Bachelet appointed Ignacio Llanos Mancilla as the country's first ambassador to Tehran since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

During the meeting, President Rouhani described the current status of Iran-Chile relations positive and called for expansion of ties in all areas.

“Tehran and Santiago enjoy good potentials and capacities in diverse areas which makes it necessary to utilize them for developing and bolstering relations and cooperation in areas of trade and economy,” underlined the Iranian president.

“I hope that we witness developed bilateral relations in the near future with using the potentials of the JCPOA,” he said after calling for incentives for economic activists and private sector to broaden joint investment and ease banking relations.

“We are after stable peace and security and war on terror and violence in the world,” said Mr. Rouhani, “We hold that all countries should share efforts for this cause.”

Referring to the non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons as an important concept, Mr. Rouhani voiced concern over arms race and weaponry rivalry between countries which according to him are worrisome for many countries and nations.

“Iran and Chile can have positive cooperation and extended exchange of views for promoting peace, security, and development in the world,” asserted the Iranian head of state.

The Chilean ambassador, for his part, described Iran-Chile relations as positive and called for easing banking relations between the two countries.

Chile reopened its embassy in Tehran in 2015, 35 years after its closure. When Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship rose to power in Chile, Iran called for the closure of its embassy to Tehran.

