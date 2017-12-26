Iranian karateka win title at Asian event

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – An Iranian karate squad offered awe-inspiring athletic performances to stand atop Central Asia Karate Championships in Uzbekistan.

Tashkent hosted Central Asia Karate Championships among seniors, cadets and juniors in men’s and women’s divisions on December 24-25.

Athletes from Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan had taken part in the two-day competition which convened at the Universal Sports Complex.

The Iranian outfit, comprising top karate practitioners from Qazvin Province, succeeding in collecting two gold, one silver and two bronze medals and stood on top of the podium overall.

Accordingly, Bahman Asgari (-84kg) and Saleh Abazari (+84kg) gained upper hands over their rivals and brought home two gold trophies.

One silver medal was bagged by Meysam Reshvand (+84kg) while Mohammad Hossein Ghasemi (-60kg) and Rauf Dastafkan (-75kg) settled for bronze medals.

Persian athletes also came first in the team kumite section of the sportive event.

The championships were organized by the State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Physical Culture and Sport, Asian Karate Federation and Uzbekistan National Karate Federation.

Prior to the competition, the workshops and exams were organized for the juries.

