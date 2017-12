TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – A military court of Al Khalifa regime has sentenced four Shia Bahrainis to death on false charges of having planned to assassinate the country’s commander of armed forces.

Under the verdicts issued on Monday amid silence from the international community, the four Shia Bahrainis sentenced to death have also been stripped of their citizenships.

Those sentenced to death are Adil Mubarak, Sayyad Fazil Sayyad Abbas, Sayyad Alawi al-Mousavi, Sayyad Morteza al-Sanadi, Muhammad al-Mutaghwi, and Habib al-Jamri.

The military court also sentenced seven other defendants in this case to seven years in prison, in addition to revoking their citizenship.

Meanwhile, the military court acquitted five others of all charges.

