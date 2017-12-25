Bahraini Ulama issue statement condemning verdicts against activists

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – In a statement the Bahraini Ulama condemned the outrageous verdicts against 6 Bahraini youths by the Al-Khalifa regime saying militarizing the crisis will lead to the collapse of the cruel regime in Bahrain.

In their statement, Shia clerics condemn the outrageous verdicts and describe them as show trials.

The clerics declare the regime’s judges’ verdicts null and void and have nothing to do with Islam, the Qur'an and the Sunnah. They continue saying “these trials are void according to the laws of the country, as well as the laws, conventions and international treaties that the government is committed to them.”

In the end of their statement, Ulama call for immediate abolition of the show trials saying “we condemn militarizing the Bahraini crisis and demand that civilians must not be tried in military courts, and the rulers’ control over the tribunals, whether military or civilian, must be stopped.”

