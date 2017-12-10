‘Hero wrestler Karimi retained nation’s dignity’: Leader

Alireza Karimi, who retained the nation’s dignity by refusing to compete with Zionist contenders at Under-23 Wrestling World Championships in Poland, met and talked with Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

At the meeting, which was also attended by Karimi’s family, the Iranian Leader honored an appreciated sacrifice and dedication of the young freestyler who left a competition refusing to compete against an opponent from Zionist Israel.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while admiring the action taken by Alireza Karimi, described his great work as similar in nature to manners of prominent national heroes like Pouryā-ye Vali saying “I deeply feel honored that you could prove our youth are ready to exercise self-denial by ignoring their definite and absolute right of winning a title.”

The Leader urged Karimi to value his decision and to ask for spiritual rewards from God. He also reminded the country’s officials to honor these moves appropriately.

