Ban on competing against Israeli rivals to avoid recognizing occupying regime

TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – Stressing that Iran has no relation of any kind with the Israeli regime, Alaeddin Boroujerdi said Iranian athletes are not allowed to face Zionist opponents in order to avoid recognizing the occupying regime.

The Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi said in the Iran's central city of Boroujerd on Friday “prohibiting Iranian athletes from facing the Zionist athletes is an important action in order not to recognize the occupying regime.”

He added that the emergence of the ISIS phenomenon and partitioning of Iraq and Syria were part of a plot designed by the United States and its allies in the region, but it was defeated.

Pointing out that the situation in Yemen is very upsetting, the Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission stated “Saudi Arabia has targeted the oppressed Yemeni people with American and Israeli weapons,” adding “after one thousand days of Saudi failed attempt to occupy Yemen, they has suffered a big failure."

Boroujerdi added that the US is transferring the ISIL elements to Afghanistan and Syria to wage a war among Muslims and keep the Zionist regime safe.

