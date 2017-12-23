"Suspension of Iran wrestling is a very serious matter"

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – The head of Iran Wrestling Federation said on Saturday that the country’s wrestling is facing serious threat of suspension by international body, adding that the federation is in constant contact with the body to solve the issue.

Rasoul Khadem said, “everybody in the country’s sport community knows that the international wrestling governing body is under the influence of big political powers and powerful economic enterprises, so that they can impose their will on it.”

Khadem pointed out that if there had not been for Iran Wrestling Federation’s efforts, Iran's wrestling would have been suspended 20 days ago.

Regarding their measures for preventing the suspension from taking place, he added that they (Iran Federation) do not have great influence on the international body and the only thing they have is Iran's federation’s connections in the International Olympic Committee.

He hailed some countries’ support in favor of Iran in the international body and said “it has been for their support that the they have not been suspended so far.”

The head of Iran’s Wrestling Federation further explained since the very beginning of the issue, he went in person to the United World Wrestling Headquarters in Switzerland, and hoped that with their strong defense Iran’s wrestling will not be suspended.

