Aug 14, 2025

Arbaeen marches kick off in Tehran, other towns in Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – The Arbaeen procession in Tehran has begun, starting from Imam Hussein (AS) Square and heading towards the holy shrine of Hazrat Abdulazim Hassani (AS) in Shahr-e Ray in south of the capital on Thursday.

Simultaneously with the similiar Arbaeen marches across Iran and other countries in the world, those Muslims who have been unable to go to Karbala in Iraq this year, have started hoding symbolic trek on foot to commemorate the 40th day after Ashura, the day on which Imam Hussein and his companions were martyred in the battle of Karbala on October 10, 680 CE (10th of Muharram in the lunar calendar).

Islamic Development Coordination Council in Tehran which cooardinate the marches said in a statement released on Thursday that Arbaeen march decries oppression and injustice in the world. It particularly referred to the crimes committed by the child-killing Zionist regime, which are taking place with the full support of the United States, against the defenseless people of Gaza. The statement also recalled the memory of those who became martyrs in Iran during the 12-day holy defense against the Zionist regime and its main backer, the United States in June earlier this year. It states that this Arbaeen mourning ceremony is an opportunity to send out a message of freedom and resistance to the world.

