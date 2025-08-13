Beautiful scenes of Arbaeen walk

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – The Arbaeen Walk is an annual pilgrimage in Shia Islam where millions of people walk approximately 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Najaf to Karbala, Iraq, commemorating the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein.

The Arbaeen walk is a powerful display of faith and unity, characterized by millions of Shia Muslims walking from Najaf to Karbala, Iraq, to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein. The most striking scenes include the vast sea of pilgrims traversing the roads, the rows of numbered poles guiding them, and the shared devotion and resilience displayed throughout the journey.