Iran top security official meets Iraqi President (+VIDEO)

The top security officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran also met with Iraq's National Security Advisor Al-Araji where, the two sides discussed cooperation and joint coordination between Iraq and Iran.

Larijani embarked today on his first foreign trip since assuming the position, traveling to Iraq.

The main objective of this visit is the signing of a bilateral Iran–Iraq security agreement.

Speaking before leaving Tehran, Larijani said the trip has two parts, the first in Iraq. “Iraq is a friendly and neighboring country with which we have close commercial relations at a relatively high level. Cooperation between our two nations is strong, as shown during the Arbaeen pilgrimage, and we thank the Iraqi government for this,” he stated.

Referring to the Iran-Iraq security agreement, Larijani emphasized, “Iran’s approach to relations with its neighbors is that the security of Iranians is the main priority, while also giving due attention to the security of its neighbors.”

He also announced that his trip will include a visit to Lebanon.

RHM/