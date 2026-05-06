US dream in Iran to never come true: Dep. parl. speaker

“America, through warmongering, sanctions, media pressure and interference in the internal affairs of countries, seeks to secure its interests, but it must know that its dream in the Islamic Iran will never be realized,” Member of the Parliament Ali Nikzad told a public gathering in Arak on Tuesday evening.

Washington had expected Iran to yield under pressure, but the Iranian nation, relying on the culture of resistance and religious teachings, has chosen to stand firm, Nikzad underlined.

He censured double standards in reactions to the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, saying that “crimes committed by the United States and some of its allies, including attacks on civilian centers and schools, are not condemned, while any defensive action by the Islamic Republic of Iran is immediately met with reaction and condemnation.”

Nikzad said the United States wages wars for profit, adding that its goals include boosting arms sales, supplying both sides in conflicts, and exploiting nations’ resources under the pretext of post-war reconstruction.

He also denounced the Israeli regime for fueling divisions in the region, arguing that many disputes would not have arisen “without the existence of this regime.”

The United States and Israel launched an unprovoked war against Iran on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders, including Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In response, the Iranian armed forces launched daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in the Israeli-occupied territories and US military bases and assets in regional countries that were used against Iran during the course of the war.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nikzad urged regional governments not to allow their territories to be used by the United States or Israel for destabilizing actions, adding that Iran has no issues with its neighbors and seeks relations based on mutual respect.

“Iran has always emphasized relations based on mutual respect with countries of the region, including the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Afghanistan, and considers foreign interference the main cause of tensions,” he said.

According to the top lawmaker, Iran would respond decisively to any hostile act. “If any action is taken against Iran from any point, a proportionate and strong response will be given,” he warned.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions between Iran and the UAE. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Emirati Defense Ministry accused Iran of launching missiles and drones targeting the Arab country’s soil.

Tehran firmly rejected the “baseless” allegations, urging Abu Dhabi to refrain from continued “collusion” with the United States and Israel.

The Islamic Republic also warned that any military action launched from the UAE’s soil against Iranian territory will be met with a “crushing and regretful” response.

MNA