US animosity with Iran proved to be ‘civilizational’: MP

Speaking at the open session of the parliament on Wednesday, he first commemorated Aban 13 which marks the National Day of Fighting the Global Arrogance and the anniversary of the US Embassy Takeover, emphasizing that Aban 13 is not merely a date on the calendar; it is the day the true face of the Global Arrogance was unmasked, the day when students followers of Imam Khomeini (RA)’s path, by seizing the "Den of Espionage," exposed America’s crimes in Iran and across the world.

The documents obtained from the "Den of Espionage" proved that America’s hostility toward the Iranian nation is a civilizational hostility, an enmity directed at the independence, identity, and dignity of a nation that refuses to remain under the yoke of domination.

The crimes committed by the United States against the Iranian nation did not begin on 13th of Aban; rather, that date was the natural consequence of decades of American obstructionism and atrocities against the Iranian nation, he said, adding, “Through the infamous coup d'état of August 19, 1953 (Mordad 28, 1332), the US overthrew the incumbent government and reinstated the despotic Pahlavi regime. By seizing control of natural resources, deploying military and political advisors, and exercising political dominance through the puppet Pahlavi regime, the US usurped the inalienable rights of the Iranian people for years. The documents recovered from the "Den of Espionage" (the US Embassy) serve as irrefutable evidence of these crimes.”

These records reveal that the United States, acting as a colonial power, was the primary instigator and mastermind behind numerous atrocities and acts of plunder, and was even responsible for the training and implementation of torture methods employed by SAVAK [Intelligence and Security Organization of Iran during Pahlavi regime].

These hostilities continued even after the victory of the Islamic Revolution; the Americans incited separatist groups and supported counterrevolutionary elements, sparing no effort to oppose the Islamic Revolution, Nikzad added.

MNA/6999612