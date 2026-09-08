US should leave region as soon as possible

Ali Nikzad, deputy speaker of Iran's parliament, told a virtual session of the parliament that the type of missile used and the distance from the telecom tower to the wedding ceremony proved the strike was a war crime.

"If we accept that this was a technical error, then it proves this paper eagle is nothing more than a crow, because their sensitive centres across the region have been hit, while their advanced missiles struck a wedding with a 300-metre deviation," he said.

Nikzad said the U.S. president should now focus on covering up "disgraceful defeats" rather than claiming to restore American greatness.

He said Iran is conducting the war based on precise planning and tactics, while not using all its capabilities simultaneously and continuing to update its tools and tactics. The targeting of a U.S. warship and command posts in the region, he said, was only a glimpse of this capability.

His advice to U.S. officials, he said, was to leave the region as soon as possible "before losing what little reputation you have left."

He said U.S. commanders had been forced to take refuge in hotels after their command centres were hit, and that observing depression and suicides among U.S. soldiers, American forces had docked on Thailand's coast.

MNA