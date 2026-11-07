Iran, Uganda to expand coop. in agricultural field: envoy

To strengthen the economic cooperation and expand the international interactions. The newly-appointed ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kampala met and held talks with the director general of the International Affairs Office of the Iranian Ministry of Agriculture.

The new Ambassador of Iran to Kampala Reza Nourian met and held talks with Director-General of International Affairs Department of the Ministry of Agriculture Hassan Momeni to explore avenues for taking advantages of the existing capacities to develop agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the necessity of planning and coordinating for holding the "Joint Commission for Cooperation between Iran and Uganda."

The objective of this initiative is to maximize the utilization of existing potential and expand technical, specialized, and commercial cooperation in the agricultural sector by establishing joint platforms.

Following up on the implementation of initial resolutions and previous agreements between the two countries, adopting the necessary measures to operationalize them were of the other main topics of the discussions.

Both sides emphasized that turning agreements into executive plans is the essential key to developing agricultural relations.

In the end, the necessity for ongoing coordination between the International Affairs Office of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kampala was emphasized with the aim of ensuring that the implementation of joint programs and the development of agricultural relations are pursued with greater speed and precision.

MNA/ 7002693