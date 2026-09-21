Iran, Turkmenistan targeting $3bn annual trade turnover

According to the available date, Tehran and Ashgabat have emphasized broadening and expanding bilateral trade in the fields of energy, transit, border trade, technical and engineering services.

The two countries share about 1,000 common border and Iran serves as an access route for Turkmenistan to the Persian Gulf and southern markets. In this regard, Turkmenistan is a key route for Iran to connect with Central Asia and a source for meeting a portion of the country's energy needs.

At the 18th meeting of the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation, held in Tehran in May 2025, the two sides—in addition to trade—explored avenues for broadening cooperation in the fields of transportation, energy, agriculture, industry, investment, standards.

Based on the latest statistics released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran’s non-oil exports to neighboring Turkmenistan in the first nine months of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21 to Dec, 21, 2025) reached $495 million.

Despite restriction ahead of bilateral trade, the officials of the two countries have rolled their sleeves up to enhance bilateral trade in the current Iranian calendar year (started Mar. 21, 2026).

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