Air defense chief vists units stationed in south Iran

During the inspection visit to the Southeast Air Defense District and the defense units stationed on the three islands of the Persian Gulf recently, Brigadier General Alireza Elhami reviewed the operational capacity and combat readiness of the personnel, met with the troops stationed there, and commended their efforts and role in downing the American A-10 aircraft during the Third Imposed War in summer.

Appreciating the day-to-day efforts and struggles of the army’s air defense forces, he emphasized the importance of maintaining service morale, intensified efforts, ismart monitoring of threats, and improving defense capabilities, and stated: Producing sustainable security and defending calmness for the people are among the main priorities of the army’s air defense.

The commander of the country's Khatam al-Anbiya (PBUH) Joint Air Defense Headquarters also met with the troops deployed in the three islands of the Persian Gulf, and while wishing them strength, emphasized the necessity of maintaining comprehensive combat readiness and improving the operational capacity of the units.

Referring to the capabilities of the army's air defense forces, Brigadier General Elhami described their morale and combat capacity as reliable and ienhancing, adding: The country's air defense, relying on domestic capabilities, will continue its path of progress and strengthening deterrence with force.

MNA/6991768