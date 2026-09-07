Iran mass-producing home-grown weaponry: Air defense chief

Brigadier General Alireza Elhami, who serves as the commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Joint Air Defense Headquarters, said on Monday that home-grown defense systems are being stationed at locations across Iranian territory, a report by Press TV said.

"The equipment produced [inside Iran] passed a successful test during that conflict, and now they are being rapidly mass-produced to be deployed across the entire expanse of the Islamic Republic of Iran," said Elhami, according to remarks published by Tasnim news agency.

Iran relied heavily on its home-grown weapons and ammunition during the 39-day US-Israeli aggression that ended as part of a ceasefire in mid-April.

Experts say Iranian-made missiles, drones, and interception systems were key to the country’s success in creating a robust deterrence against the US and the Israeli regime.



Elhami said that Iran’s military forces have benefited massively from the use of their indigenous defense systems compared to the time when the country relied on imported military equipment.

He said home-grown defense systems do not need any upgrades from foreign suppliers, enabling the country to update its equipment and systems in line with new threats.

"This process is carried out much faster and more easily for systems whose software and hardware are completely under our own control than for foreign equipment," said the commander.

Elhami, who is also in charge of the Iranian army’s air defense force, said that Iranian-made weapons and defense systems are designed in a way that suits the country’s geography, climatic conditions, and the real needs of the battlefield.

"These characteristics have practically proven the superiority of Iranian equipment over foreign counterparts on the battlefield," he said.

The commander said Iran is increasingly relying on its domestic resources to boost the quality and quantity of its home-grown weapons while diversifying the applications of those weapons and the tactics needed to use them.

MNA