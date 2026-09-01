Iran developing new air defense systems with no equivalent

Brigadier General Alireza Elhami, commander of the army's air defence force, said the new designs are gradually being turned into operational products, and that no recognised foreign equivalent exists for them.

He said Iran's air defence force deployed part of its indigenous systems during the 40-day war, systems that helped down more than 200 enemy aircraft.

Elhami said the limited knowledge the enemy has of the specifications, capabilities and operational methods of these systems was one of their strengths. In some cases, he said, the enemy did not know which system had struck its projectile and lacked precise understanding of how to counter it.

The commander said the new air defense systems would pass through completion stages after entering the field and undergoing performance evaluation. Once legal and technical processes are completed and the designs reach the required level of readiness, the new systems will enter the production and replication phase.

MNA