Iran armed forces chief urges air defence overhaul

In a message marking Air Defence Day, Major General Ali Abdollahi, chief of staff of the armed forces and commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command, told air defence commander Brigadier General Alireza Elhami that the force must pursue offensive defence strategies and build an integrated, active and preemptive network.

He called for connecting all detection, radar and missile layers into a smart and resilient system to intercept and neutralise any possible threat at the furthest points possible. He also emphasised indigenising and smartening systems through new technologies and deploying electronic and cyber warfare systems.

Abdollahi said upgrading electronic and cyber combat power, maintaining active deterrence, training personnel, and developing commanders and staff familiar with modern defence techniques were essential. He also called for synergy with other armed forces and coordination with the Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defence Headquarters.

The general honoured the memory of air defence martyrs and said the force's capabilities were the result of implementing the late Leader's directives and the expectations of the new Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

MNA