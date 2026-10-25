  1. Politics
Oct 25, 2026, 8:28 AM

Serbia to hold early parliamentary elections

Serbia to hold early parliamentary elections

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – Early elections to the National Assembly (unicameral parliament) will be held in Serbia.

The Republic Electoral Commission has registered 6,451,292 voters who will elect 250 lawmakers to serve four-year terms.

Polling stations will open at 7:00 a.m. local time (6:00 a.m. GMT) and close at 8:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. GMT). According to the REC, more than 16,000 observers, including 622 foreign observers, will monitor the voting process.

The ballots will feature 18 electoral lists. The main contenders are expected to be the United Serbia list of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, led by Aleksandar Vucic, who stepped down as the country’s president on September 27, and the Student List coalition. 

MNA

News ID 248880

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