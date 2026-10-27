Iran to pursue peace with dignity, not back down from rights

Speaking in her weekly press briefing on Tuesday, she pointed to looking into the livelihood of noble people of the country as top priority of the government, reiterating, “The government is obligated to resolve the livelihood-related issues of the people from all walks of life.”

All government officials believe that people’s livelihood should be taken into serious consideration as top priority and this issue is currently being pursued by the administration, Mohajerani underlined.

Mohajerani then pointed to the economic pressures stemming from wars imposed against the country [12-, and 40-day wars], such as rising prices, various threats, and an economic blockade, adding, “It is a matter of regret to say that these issues have eroded and mitigated the purchasing power of some households to a great extent and effective steps have been taken in order to solve the problems facing the noble people of the country.”

Elsewhere in her remarks, the government spokesperson emphasized the need for safeguarding the national interests and pursuing a dignified peace, stressing that it [government] is pursuing the peace seriously and will make its utmost efforts in line with safeguarding the national interests of the country.

Highlighting that safeguarding national interests and protecting the country's territorial integrity are among the government's top priorities, Mohajerani stated, “Pursuing a "peace with dignity" does not mean disregarding the necessity of defending the nation. Islamic Republic of Iran will vigorously defend its national interests and territorial integrity against any aggression with utmost power.”

MNA/ 6991243