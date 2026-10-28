508 Russian nuclear exprts to come to Iran: Rosatom CEO

The director of the Russian State Nuclear Energy Corporation known as Rosatom said Wednesday that "not only will we not evacuate Russian employees from the Bushehr power plant, but we also have a plan to increase the power there.

Alexey Likhachev also said that "we want to increase the staff of the Bushehr nuclear power plant to 700 people."

Last night, Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Moscow to attend the summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum where he also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After his previous meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the CIS summit, the head of Rosatom announced that he was considering several new sites in Iran for the construction of large and small nuclear power plants.

Now, an agreement has been signed for the site of several new power units, and it is planned that more than 500 people will be added to the 192 Russian exprts currently operating in the construction and service sectors at the Bushehr power plant.

MNA